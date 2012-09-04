BANGKOK, Sept 4 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.58 0.51% 7.100 USD/JPY 78.38 0.19% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5705 -- 0.022 SPOT GOLD 1694.39 0.15% 2.600 US CRUDE 97.21 0.77% 0.740 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45 THAI STOCKS 1235.48 0.65% 8.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares steady in range, stimulus hopes support SE ASIA STOCKS - Most end higher amid stimulus hopes STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL Moody's assigned a provisional (P)Baa2 rating with a stable outlook to the proposed senior unsecured fixed-rate notes to be issued by PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd (PTTGC). At the same time, Moody's has affirmed PTTGC's issuer rating at Baa2 with a stable outlook. -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said on Monday it had selected units of French Total SA and JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration Corp to be its partners in Block M11 in Myanmar. MARKET NEWS > Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play > Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes > Euro resilient on ECB hopes, Aussie eyes RBA > Gold at 5-1/2-month high; underpinned by stimulus hopes > Oil rises, stimulus hopes outweigh weak Chinese data > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)