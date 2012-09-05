BANGKOK, Sept 5 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0138 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.94 -0.12% -1.640 USD/JPY 78.48 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5705 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1691.86 -0.13% -2.280 US CRUDE 95.35 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 13035.94 -0.42% -54.90 ASIA ADRS 115.84 -1.24% -1.46 THAI STOCKS 1236.31 0.07% 0.83 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro fall, investors brace for ECB, US payrolls SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat to weaker; Vietnam bucks trend STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT PCL Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC), a joint venture of Chevron Corp and Thailand's PTT Pcl, is to delay its IPO from the third quarter as it needs more time to work on the listing plan, a senior Energy Ministry official said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS > Wall St cuts losses on Apple strength; FedEx down late > U.S. bond yields edge up as ECB in focus > Euro slips slightly but seen supported ahead of ECB > Gold edges off 6-month high, eyes turn to ECB > Oil falls on economic concerns, weak U.S. data > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)