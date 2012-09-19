BANGKOK, Sept 19 Following are some company-related and market news which could impact the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1459.32 -0.13% -1.870 USD/JPY 78.63 -0.22% -0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7979 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1766.19 -0.31% -5.500 US CRUDE 95.54 0.26% 0.250 DOW JONES 13564.64 0.09% 11.54 ASIA ADRS 122.88 -0.12% -0.15 THAI STOCKS 1272.86 -0.44% -5.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured, BOJ move eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets fall after recent gains; global woes persist STOCKS TO WATCH -- SUPALAI PCL The housing developer said it expected higher net profit this year helped by revenues from its condominium and housing projects. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat to lower as FedEx outlook drags > Bonds climb on bargain hunting, safety buying > Wary yen awaits BOJ decision, euro wanes > Gold eases as Fed-led rally fades; platinum climbs > Oil down a 2nd day on economic concerns, Saudi pressure > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)