BANGKOK, Sept 20 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0132 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.05 0.12% 1.730 USD/JPY 78.34 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7735 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1770.69 0.08% 1.500 US CRUDE 92 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 13577.96 0.10% 13.32 ASIA ADRS 123.65 0.63% 0.77 THAI STOCKS 1285.46 0.99% 12.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch lower, China HSBC PMI eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Up as investors cheer BOJ easing news STOCKS TO WATCH -- TMB BANK PCL The bank maintained its 2012 loan growth target of 15 percent although the weakness of Thai exports could affect loan demand, Chief Executive Boontuck Wungcharoen told reporters. -- CENTRAL PATTANA PCL Thailand's top department store operator expected 2013 revenue to rise 15 percent, with strong growth continuing for the next five years, thanks to store expansion and robust domestic consumption. MARKET NEWS >Housing lifts Wall St; Norfolk Southern, Adobe fall >Bonds climb on worries over the pace of global growth >Yen in surprise rebound; NZD lifted by GDP >Gold holds near 6-1/2-month top, China data eyed >Oil dives as supply rises, Saudi talk spooks funds >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)