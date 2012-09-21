BANGKOK, Sept 21 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.26 -0.05% -0.790
USD/JPY 78.28 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7753 -- 0.011
SPOT GOLD 1772.33 0.29% 5.140
US CRUDE 93.14 0.78% 0.720
DOW JONES 13596.93 0.14% 18.97
ASIA ADRS 122.31 -1.08% -1.34
THAI STOCKS 1282.68 -0.22% -2.78
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL
Thailand's largest petrochemical maker said on Thursday it
expected to begin operations of its mono ethylene glycol (MEG)
plant at the Map Ta Phut industrial estate in October after a
two-year delay.
-- ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL
Thailand's top mobile operator said it will maintain its 3G
investment budget of 50 billion baht ($1.62 billion) over the
next three years after it receives licences for third-generation
mobile services.
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)