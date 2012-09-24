BANGKOK, Sept 24 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.15 -0.01% -0.110 USD/JPY 78.03 -0.18% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7441 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1759.41 -1.29% -23.010 US CRUDE 91.88 -1.09% -1.010 DOW JONES 13579.47 -0.13% -17.46 ASIA ADRS 122.45 0.11% 0.14 THAI STOCKS 1286.26 0.28% 3.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil up SE ASIA STOCKS- Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms STOCKS TO WATCH -- BANGKOK BANK, SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK, KASIKORNBANK Fitch Ratings says recent dollar fund raising by Thailand's three largest private banks, Bangkok Bank ('BBB+'/Stable), Siam Commercial Bank ('BBB+'/Stable), and Kasikornbank ('BBB+'/Stable), will have limited rating impact. -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said on Friday the company and its partners including CNOOC Ltd and SONATRACH, discovered crude oil at two exploration wells in Algeria. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat despite Spain hope, S&P off for week > Long-dated bond prices slip on Spain talk > Euro sulks after negative week, Spain still eyed > Gold holds gains after early rally toward 2012 high > Oil rises for second day as supply concerns mount > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)