BANGKOK, Sept 25 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1456.89 -0.22% -3.260 USD/JPY 77.84 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7215 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1765.71 0.12% 2.060 US CRUDE 92.32 0.42% 0.390 DOW JONES 13558.92 -0.15% -20.55 ASIA ADRS 121.82 -0.51% -0.63 THAI STOCKS 1284.30 -0.15% -1.96 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease as growth worries weigh SE ASIA STOCKS-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia drops STOCKS TO WATCH -- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl Thailand's largest agribusiness company aims to more than double spending on its overseas businesses to 75 billion baht ($2.44 billion) in the next five years, a senior executive said on Monday. -- Dhipaya Insurance Pcl Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on Dhipaya Insurance to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is negative. -- Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Pcl Thailand's fourth largest sugar producer expects revenue could grow as much as a fifth next year, fuelled by expansion and a bumper sugarcane crop in 2012/13, the company's chief executive said on Monday. MARKET NEWS > Wall St drops after Caterpillar forecast, German data > Yields fall as Germany sparks growth concerns > Euro steadies after dropping on German data, Spain > Gold edges up; ETF holdings hit record high > Oil falls as weak German data weighs on outlook > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)