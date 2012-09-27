BANGKOK, Sept 27 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0150 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.32 -0.57% -8.270 USD/JPY 77.65 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6232 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1755.59 0.23% 4.000 US CRUDE 90.29 0.34% 0.310 DOW JONES 13413.51 -0.33% -44.04 ASIA ADRS 119.37 -1.02% -1.23 THAI STOCKS 1274.50 -1.00% -12.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped by Spain, Greece debt jitters SE ASIA STOCKS- Mostly down; Bank of Ayudhya block sales drag Thai index STOCKS TO WATCH -- Bank of Ayudhya General Electric Co (GE) sold about a quarter of its stake in Bank of Ayudhya under a global plan to shed non-core assets, after the value of its five-year investment in Thailand's most profitable bank more than doubled. -- IRPC Thailand's IRPC aims to spend $1 billion on boosting its refining and specialty petrochemicals output by 2016, a top executive said, as the firm looks to tap demand for products with high profit-margins. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 falls a 5th day as euro-zone tensions escalate > Prices rise as euro zone fears resurface > Euro stays under pressure, eyes on Italy bond sale > Gold creeps higher; euro zone worries weigh > Oil falls as Europe's crisis reinforces growth worries > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)