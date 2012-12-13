BANGKOK, Dec 13 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0113 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.48 0.04% 0.640 USD/JPY 83.38 0.16% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6885 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1697.79 -0.80% -13.760 US CRUDE 86.59 -0.21% -0.180 DOW JONES 13245.45 -0.02% -2.99 ASIA ADRS 125.55 0.46% 0.58 THAI STOCKS 1354.57 0.99% 13.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher after Fed's stimulus steps SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes STOCKS TO WATCH -- TRUE CORPORATION PCL Moody's Investors Service says True Corporation being awarded licenses to operate 2.1 GHz is credit positive, but has no immediate impact on True Corp and True Move Company Ltd's ("True Move") B2 ratings and stable outlooks -- PTT PCL Thailand's top energy firm said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Qatar Liquefied Gas (Qatargas) to buy 2 million tonnes a year of LNG for 20 years, as part of plans to secure long-term energy supplies. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff" > Prices drop as Fed announces new bond-buying program > Dollar hits 8 1/2-month high on yen on BOJ expectations > Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge > Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)