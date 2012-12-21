BANGKOK, Dec 21 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0118 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1443.69 0.55% 7.880 USD/JPY 84.21 -0.18% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7735 -- -0.026 SPOT GOLD 1646.92 -0.01% -0.220 US CRUDE 89.64 -0.54% -0.490 DOW JONES 13311.72 0.45% 59.75 ASIA ADRS 131.39 1.06% 1.38 THAI STOCKS 1377.40 -0.07% -1.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on hopes of US cliff deal SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Philippines rises further after S&P upgrade STOCKS TO WATCH -- Total Access Communication Pcl Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator said on Thursday it planned to invest 25 billion baht ($816.9 million) to expand its 3G network having received a new licence earlier this month. -- Siam Cement Pcl The company told the exchange that its wholly owned subsidiary SCG Building Materials Co Ltd plans to acquire ceramic tiles and related assets from Vietnam's Prime Group Joint Stock Co. MARKET NEWS > Wall St bounces back on hope for 'cliff' solution > Bond prices nudge higher on U.S. fiscal muddle > Yen still on the backfoot as year-end lull sets in > Gold near 4-month low, U.S. budget talks watched > Crude futures end mixed as budget deal stalls > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)