BANGKOK, Dec 21 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0118 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1443.69 0.55% 7.880
USD/JPY 84.21 -0.18% -0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7735 -- -0.026
SPOT GOLD 1646.92 -0.01% -0.220
US CRUDE 89.64 -0.54% -0.490
DOW JONES 13311.72 0.45% 59.75
ASIA ADRS 131.39 1.06% 1.38
THAI STOCKS 1377.40 -0.07% -1.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on hopes of US cliff deal
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Philippines rises further after S&P
upgrade
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Total Access Communication Pcl
Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator said on
Thursday it planned to invest 25 billion baht ($816.9 million)
to expand its 3G network having received a new licence earlier
this month.
-- Siam Cement Pcl
The company told the exchange that its wholly owned
subsidiary SCG Building Materials Co Ltd plans to acquire
ceramic tiles and related assets from Vietnam's Prime Group
Joint Stock Co.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St bounces back on hope for 'cliff' solution
> Bond prices nudge higher on U.S. fiscal muddle
> Yen still on the backfoot as year-end lull sets in
> Gold near 4-month low, U.S. budget talks watched
> Crude futures end mixed as budget deal stalls
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)