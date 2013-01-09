BANGKOK, Jan 9 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1457.15 -0.32% -4.740 USD/JPY 87.27 0.28% 0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8744 -- -0.026 SPOT GOLD 1659.2 0.04% 0.600 US CRUDE 93.15 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13328.85 -0.41% -55.44 ASIA ADRS 131.95 -1.52% -2.04 THAI STOCKS 1417.33 0.14% 2.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares in ranges as earnings eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat, banks lead Vietnam to 7-month high STOCKS TO WATCH -- Bangkok Bank Pcl Thailand's top lender is aiming for loan growth of between 7 percent and 9 percent in 2013, reflecting the country's economic growth, President Chartsiri Sophonpanich said on Tuesday. -- Minor International Pcl Thai hotel and fast-food chain operator, which runs Burger King, Dairy Queen and The Pizza Company outlets across Asia, plans to spend at least 40 billion baht ($1.3 billion) through 2017 on expansion and acquisitions. MARKET NEWS > Wall Street slips as earnings season gets under way > Prices gain as higher yields reel in buyers > Yen rises as investors take profits on dollar, euro > Gold barely changed; physical buying supports > Brent crude up as annual rebalancing widens WTI spread > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)