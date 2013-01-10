BANGKOK, Jan 10 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0135 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.02 0.27% 3.870 USD/JPY 88.09 0.25% 0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8657 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1654.89 -0.14% -2.400 US CRUDE 93.11 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 13390.51 0.46% 61.66 ASIA ADRS 133.47 1.15% 1.52 THAI STOCKS 1423.46 0.43% 6.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, eye China data, ECB SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at one-week low; Philippines ends at new high STOCKS TO WATCH -- Thai Oil PCL Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and 'axA' ASEAN regional scale rating on Thailand-based Thai Oil. The outlook on the corporate credit rating is stable. -- Minor International Pcl The hotel and fast-food chain operator said on Wednesday it expected its loss-making food operations in China to make a profit this year thanks to income from recently acquired restaurant chain Riverside & Courtyard. MARKET NEWS > Wall Street rises after Alcoa reports earnings > Prices near flat as govt debt ceiling debate looms > Yen near 2 1/2-year low as BOJ meeting nears > Gold inches lower before ECB meeting > Oil slips following big U.S. gasoline stock build > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)