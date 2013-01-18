BANGKOK, Jan 18 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1480.94 0.56% 8.310
USD/JPY 89.75 -0.12% -0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.875 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1687.86 0.04% 0.600
US CRUDE 95.23 -0.27% -0.260
DOW JONES 13596.02 0.63% 84.79
ASIA ADRS 134.90 0.92% 1.22
THAI STOCKS 1420.95 0.34% 4.81
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on strong U.S. data, China
in focus
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand bounces back; Vietnam snaps winning
streak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Kasikornbank Pcl
Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a 153 percent rise
in quarterly net profit on Friday, reflecting a low base in the
same period of 2011 when the economy was hit by severe flooding.
-- Bangkok Bank Pcl
Thailand's top lender by assets reported a 21 percent rise
in annual net profit for 2012 on Thursday, boosted by strong
loan demand from businesses.
-- Advanced Info Service Pcl
Thailand's largest mobile phone operator plans to invest 13
billion baht ($435 million) in 2013, mostly on its 3G network to
tap the fast-growing data services sector.
MARKET NEWS
> Housing, job data push S&P to 5-yr high; Intel down late
> U.S. bonds slump as upbeat housing data spur sales
> Yen bears rampage; China data in focus
> Platinum, palladium near multi-month highs on U.S. data
> Oil rises on improving U.S. jobs, housing data
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)