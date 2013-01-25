BANGKOK, Jan 25 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0218 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1494.82 0% 0.010 USD/JPY 90.39 0.07% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8524 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1666.91 -0.03% -0.450 US CRUDE 95.85 -0.10% -0.100 DOW JONES 13825.33 0.33% 46.00 ASIA ADRS 134.44 0.25% 0.34 THAI STOCKS 1449.09 0.69% 9.89 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian steady after positive factory data, yen hits lows SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; large-caps lead S'pore to 2-year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl Moody's Investors Service says that PTT Exploration and Production's $15 billion investment plan for the next 5 years is above PTTEP's earlier plan, but can still be accommodated within its current rating. -- Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl The hospital firm said its wholly owned subsidiary Royal Bangkok Healthcare Co. Ltd planned to acquire a 24.94 percent stake in Krungdhon Hospital Pcl at 55 baht each, via big lot board on the Thai stock exchange by Jan. 31. Bangkok Dusit and subsidiary Royal Bangkok will hold 44.96 percent of total issued shares in Krungdhon after the acquisition and will offer to buy the shares in Krungdhon from the market that it does not own at 55 baht each. MARKET NEWS > S&P rises for seventh day but 1,500 too steep a climb > Bond prices fall as jobless claims drop to 5-year low > Yen skids to new lows after Japan price data > Gold near 1-1/2-wk low as upbeat econ data saps demand > Oil rises on encouraging economic data, Seaway optimism > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)