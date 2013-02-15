BANGKOK, Feb 15 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1521.38 0.07% 1.050
USD/JPY 92.67 -0.19% -0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0017 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1632.31 -0.13% -2.150
US CRUDE 97.31 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 13973.39 -0.07% -9.52
ASIA ADRS 136.81 -0.37% -0.51
THAI STOCKS 1526.74 0.83% 12.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, weak Europe data weigh,
G20 eyed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines off high; Bumi leads Indonesia to
new peak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Thai Oil Pcl
Thailand's top oil refiner reported a 3.4 percent rise in
quarterly net profit on Thursday helped by a higher refining
margin and better petrochemical spreads, but that was below
analysts' forecasts.
-- Total Access Communication Pcl
The company planned to invest 34 billion baht ($1.14
billion) over three years (2013-2015), mostly on its 3G network,
Chief Executive Jon Eddy Abdullah told reporters.
-- Siam City Cement Pcl
The company expects double-digit revenue growth this year,
with domestic cement demand seen rising 7 percent for the year,
a senior executive told reporters.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends slightly higher, helped by acquisitions
> Yields slip from 10-month highs on Europe growth fears
> Euro suffers setback as economy shrinks; NZD jumps
> Gold heads for biggest weekly drop since December
> Oil rises with US gasoline supply concerns
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)