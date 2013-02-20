BANGKOK, Feb 20 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0206 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1530.94 0.73% 11.150 USD/JPY 93.64 0.09% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.026 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1607.54 0.21% 3.330 US CRUDE 96.77 0.11% 0.110 DOW JONES 14035.67 0.39% 53.91 ASIA ADRS 138.16 1.33% 1.81 THAI STOCKS 1532.07 0.58% 8.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track global equities higher; yen eases SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at fresh peak on Ayala, inflow; others mixed STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- Thailand's central bank is likely to leave interest rates on hold for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll which forecast it would ignore government pressure to loosen policy after robust economic data. -- CP All Pcl Thailand's largest convenience store chain reported a 75 percent rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by strong domestic consumption and a low comparative base as a result of flooding a year earlier. -- Amata Corp Pcl Thai industrial land developer said on Tuesday it aimed for 2013 land sales growth of 10-20 percent, thanks to strong demand for relocation from foreign investors, especially from Japan and China. MARKET NEWS > M&A deals lift Wall Street shares nearer a record high > U.S. bond prices fall as stock gains pare bids > Yen holds ground vs USD, sterling weak > Gold hovers around 6-month lows, economic recovery hopes weigh > Oil rises, following U.S. equities higher > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)