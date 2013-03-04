BANGKOK, March 4 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0213 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1518.2 0.23% 3.520 USD/JPY 93.35 -0.22% -0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8429 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1581.84 0.44% 6.980 US CRUDE 90.61 -0.08% -0.070 DOW JONES 14089.66 0.25% 35.17 ASIA ADRS 136.82 0.44% 0.60 THAI STOCKS 1539.60 -0.13% -1.98 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weighed by patchy growth outlook, US data supports SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall amid weak globals; Philippine leads STOCKS TO WATCH -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl The world's biggest canned tuna producer reported a 60 percent drop in net profit to the lowest in eight quarters, hit by a sharp fall in tuna prices and higher costs in its shrimp business. MARKET NEWS > Wall Street advances as data outweighs budget cuts > Prices rise as spending cuts point to weaker growth > Euro hovers near 2-1/2 month low, dollar holds firm > Gold edges up as dollar eases from six-month peak > Brent crude oil erases 2013 gains, slips on US budget cuts > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)