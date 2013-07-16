BANGKOK, July 16 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0214 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1682.50 0.14 2.31 USD/JPY 99.77 -0.08 -0.08 10-YR US TSY 93.09 0.01 -0.05 YLD SPOT GOLD 1277.85 -0.32 -4.14 US CRUDE 106.22 -0.09 -0.10 DOW JONES 15484.26 0.13 19.96 ASIA ADRS 141.42 0.57 0.8 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain; RBA minutes awaited SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up after China data; Philippine outperforms STOCKS TO WATCH -- Major Cineplex Group Pcl The cinema operator said it expected a 20 percent growth in revenue of the second half of this year versus a 30 percent rise in the first half MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 gains for an 8th day, boosted by Citigroup > U.S. bond prices rise as retail sales disappoint > Dollar treads recovery path as more Bernanke comments loom > Gold marks time before Bernanke testimony > Oil prices edge higher on China, U.S. data > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)