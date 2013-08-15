BANGKOK, Aug 15 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0214 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.39 -0.52 -8.77 USD/JPY 97.80 -0.34 -0.33 10-YR US TSY 98.16 0.00 0.00 YLD SPOT GOLD 1343.86 0.69 9.27 US CRUDE 107.17 0.30 0.32 DOW JONES 15337.66 -0.73 -113.3 5 ASIA ADRS 142.54 -0.34 -0.49 GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slip on Fed stimulus uncertainty SE ASIA STOCKS-Most off lows; Philippine leads regional gains STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- MK Restaurant Group debut Shares in the food restaurant chain start trading on the main stock exchange. It's initial public offering shares last week were sold at 49 baht ($1.57) each for a total 9.1 billion baht ($291.20 million), with the proceeds partly used for branch expansions. -- Banpu Pcl Thailand's top coal miner has cut its 2013 coal sales volume target to 46.03 million tonnes from 48 million tonnes after it temporarily shut two low-quality coal mines in Australia, a top executive said on Wednesday. -- Home Product Center Pcl Thai housing developer Quality Houses said it aimed to sell its stake in building materials retailer Home Product Center at more than 16-17 baht a share, as much as 26 percent above where the shares are now. -- Thailand's government has come up with another set of measures to revive economic growth, which is falling well short of forecasts, but economists say the steps may do little to shore up demand as long as exports remain sluggish. -- Foreign investors were net buyer of Thai shares worth 221 million baht ($7.05 million) on Wednesday, after net selling of $345 million over the past eight sessions. Click and for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls on uncertainty about Fed's bond buying > U.S. bond yields hover near two-year highs > Dollar hemmed in as yield advantage narrows > Gold gains on U.S. inflation data, SPDR inflows > Oil reaches 4-month high as Middle East tensions flare > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.3500 Thai baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)