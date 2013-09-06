BANGKOK, Sept 6 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0206 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1655.08 0.12% 2.000
USD/JPY 99.75 -0.36% -0.360
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9862 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1371.61 0.34% 4.620
US CRUDE 108.42 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 14937.48 0.04% 6.61
ASIA ADRS 141.83 0.16% 0.22
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hit by dovish ECB, stocks await U.S.
jobs data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia retreats amid weak rupiah
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
-- True Corp Pcl
The Thai telecoms group may cut the size of its
infrastructure fund IPO by about 17 percent to $1.9 billion due
to a dispute with a state-owned firm over the ownership of some
assets, people with knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
-- Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net $15.4
million on Thursday, adding to their net selling of $12.06
million in the previous session.
-- Thai consumer confidence lowest in nine months in August
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ticks up on data but Fed caution caps gains
> Yields for U.S. benchmark 10-year notes hit 3 pct
> Dollar holds firm near 7-week high after upbeat US data
> Gold heads for 2nd week of losses; U.S. payroll data in focus
> Crude oil rises on strong U.S. economic data
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading
value by investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)