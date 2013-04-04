BANGKOK, April 4 Stocks in Thailand regained
some of their early losses after an anti-graft body said it had
found no irregularities in the disclosure of assets by Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
The benchmark SET index was down 0.22 percent at
1,517.20 at 0830 GMT. It had fallen as much as 2.6 percent in
early trade ahead of the ruling, with some investors worried
about political instability if Yingluck had to leave office.
"The investigation of the case was one of the key market
concerns this morning. The market seems a bit more relaxed now
after the ruling," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist
at Capital Nomura Securities.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0805 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1510.63 -0.65% -9.890
SET 100 INDEX 2230.17 -0.59% -13.340
SET 50 INDEX 999.42 -0.52% -5.250
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 998 -0.33% -3.300
SET ENERGY 20565.12 -0.17% -34.960
SET BANK 589.38 -0.9% -5.380
SET TELECOMS 209.58 -0.04% -0.090
SET PROPERTY 326.16 -1.48% -4.890
SET FINANCE 1722.54 -1.31% -22.800
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 12440232 40733202 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak in
Bangkok; Editing by Alan Raybould and Gopakumar Warrier)