Shares in Airports of Thailand Pcl jumped 5.6 percent to a record high of 188 baht as strong passenger growth at its international and provincial airports boded well for its earnings outlook, brokers said.

Broker Thanachart Securities upgraded its earnings forecast for the airport operator, citing its sustained high passenger growth of 21.5 percent in the first seven months of the fiscal year 2013 ending September.

It raised its 12-month price target on Airport shares to 230 baht per share from 150 baht. It has a 'buy' rating on the stock.

"AOT has continued to beat our earnings projections with very strong passenger growth ... Aggressive expansions by low-cost carriers and potential newcomers should also speed up leverage benefits," it said in a report dated May 28.

The stock has risen 93 percent so far this year versus a 50 percent gain of the transport sub-index.

Ten out of 17 analysts tracking the company rated it a 'buy' or a 'strong buy', three put 'hold' and four had a 'sell' or 'strong sell', with a mean price target of 150.19 baht, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

1148 (0448 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)