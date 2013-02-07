Shares in Advanced Info Service Pcl climbed nearly 2 percent to 205 baht after Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported a 131 percent rise in quarterly net profit and said it aimed for further growth this year.

The company announced an interim dividend of 5 baht per share, higher than market expectations.

The tech subindex was up 1.1 percent and the benchmark SET index was down 0.5 percent.

Fifteen out of 27 analysts rated the Advanced Info stock a 'buy' or 'strong buy' while ten had a 'hold' and two had a 'sell' or 'strong sell' rating, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

11:56 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Rojana up; strong 2013 earnings seen

Shares in Rojana Industrial Park Pcl ROJNA.BK hovered around a four-and-half-year high in strong trade on expectations the industrial estate developer would report strong earnings this year, mainly boosted by land sales to Honda 7267.T.

Rojana shares were up 2.3 percent at 13.5 baht, having earlier hit 13.6 baht, the highest since July 2008. About 11.3 million shares have changed hands so far, 1.9 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 sessions.

Broker DBS Vickers in a research note said its expects the company's earnings from core operations to hit a record high of 1.7 billion baht ($57.12 million) this year. It rated the stock a 'buy', with a target price of 15.6 baht.

Rojana has sold 1,600 rais (640 acres) of land at its industrial estate to a Thai unit of Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co. Ltd, which would be booked as revenue over the next 2-3 years, the broker said. (Full Story)

Five out of six analysts tracking the company rated the stock a 'buy' or 'strong buy' while one has a 'hold' rating, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

The broader SET index .SETI was down 0.5 percent.

