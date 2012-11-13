Amata Corp Pcl rose 1.31 percent to 15.50 baht
after Thailand's top industrial estate operator posted a strong
third-quarter net profit due to continuous land sales growth.
Amata Corp reported 388 million baht ($12.67 million) in
third-quarter earnings on Monday, a 173 percent rise from a year
earlier.
Several brokers rated the stock a 'buy', citing strong land
sales helped by the automobile industry's expansion plan.
Trinity Securities also has a 'buy' rating with target price
of 21 baht.
"Support from industrial growth, especially from the
automobile industry, helped to double the land sales," Trinity
said in a research note.
"Ready-built factories also helped to double the rent, all
of which are likely to support earnings this year until 2014,"
the broker added.
The broader Thai index was down 0.23 percent.
1145 (0445 GMT)
($1 = 30.64 Baht)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:00 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Minor International gains on
better-than-expected Q3 earnings
Shares in Thailand's top listed hotel and fast-food
operator, Minor International Pcl, gained 1.04 percent
to 19.50 baht, on a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings,
while brokers remained positive about hotel outlook.
The company reported a strong third-quarter net profit of
585.4 million baht ($19.11 million) on Monday.
For the company statement, click
CIMB Securities maintained an 'outperform' rating on the
shares with target price at 24 baht.
"Minor's third-quarter results beat our forecast by 27
percent and consensus by 26 percent. Hotel performance was
strong, as expected, while good cost control and lower tax rates
helped boost the bottomline," CIMB said in a note.
"The outlook remains bright on the back of strong tourist
arrivals and higher income," the broker added.
Several brokers said they expected Minor to see stronger
earnings momentum well into the fourth-quarter as Thailand
enters high season for tourism.
"The positive sentiment from the high season for tourism in
the fourth quarter will lend benefits to the hotel business with
high margin and a higher occupancy rate," said broker Asia Plus
Securities.
1051 (0351 GMT)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by G.Ram
Mohan; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)