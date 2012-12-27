Shares in industrial estate developer Amata Corp Pcl
edged up 0.6 percent to 16.2 baht, having touched
their highest level since Dec. 17, lifted by its plan to list
unit Amata VN on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
Amata has approved the allocation of newly issued shares of
Amata VN to public investors and it is expected to commence the
listing process in January 2013, it said in a statement to the
stock exchange.
