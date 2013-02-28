Nomura Equity Research initiated coverage of Amata
Corporation Pcl with a 'buy' rating and set a price
target of 30 baht for the stock, citing strong land sale
prospects of Thailand's biggest industrial estate developer.
Amata shares were up 0.8 percent at 25 baht. The stock has
risen 54.3 percent so far this year, outperforming Rojana
Industrial Park's 29 percent rise and the main SET
index's 9.9 percent gain.
"We like Amata for its huge landbank, strong land sale
prospects, exposure to Vietnam, continued expansion in power
business and record-high profits in FY13-15F," it said in a
report.
1043 (0343 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)