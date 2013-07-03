BRIEF-Cifi Holdings Group Co says Feb contracted sales amounted to about rmb5.50 bln
* In February , group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb5.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Shares in Bank of Ayudhya Pcl fell, with analysts citing caution on any possible change in management and outlook after Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) agreed to buy a controlling stake in the bank..
Bank of Ayudhya shares were down 1.4 percent at 36.5 baht, reversing a 4.2 percent gain on Tuesday, before the announcement.
The banking subindex was down 0.9 percent and the broader SET index edged 0.25 percent lower.
"With a change in its ownership, a strategic redefinition could be expected. Its integration with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's Bangkok branch should also be ROE-dilutive," broker CIMB Securities said in a report.
"At this bid price, Bank of Ayudhya looks fully valued and we recommend that its holders head for an exit," the broker said.
Under the terms of the deal, MUFG will make a tender offer priced at 39 baht per share in a bid to acquire up to 75 percent in the bank.
1149 (0449 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. non-profit Accion International and venture capital firm Quona Capital Management Ltd have raised $141 million for a new fund that will invest in financial technology startups that provide services to underserved consumers and businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank Limited's (AA-/Stable/F1+) CHF150m of outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation follows the downgrade of Kiwibank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-', from 'AA', due to the removal of the New Zealand Post (NZ Post) guarantee. The removal was the final stage of an October 2016 shareholder change that