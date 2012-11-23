CIMB Securities maintained its 'neutral' rating on
Thailand's banking sector, saying loan growth is likely to slow
down amid rising economic headwinds despite good October
results.
The sector's loan portfolio expanded 1.3 percent
month-on-month in October with Tisco Financial Group,
Siam Commercial Bank and Thanachart Capital
leading the pack, the broker noted.
"Thai banks continued to strengthen their retail lending in
October, going by their balance sheets. However, our medium-term
chart shows overall loan growth has trended down. Without the
backing of wholesale lending, this slower growth could persist
into next year," CIMB said in a research note.
"We would not count too much on infrastructure investments
to reverse the trends, particularly if exports remain dull and
hurt private investment. Brighter prospects lie with retail
banking as we expect the countrywide wage hikes to further boost
workers' purchasing power and their banking needs".
The broker rated Krung Thai Bank, Bank of Ayudhya
, and Thanachart Capital as its top picks in the sector,
saying "apart from value, we believe these names offer
under-appreciated room for operational improvements, and hence
catalysts".
At 0821 GMT, Krung Thai rose 1.17 percent to 17.30 baht,
while Bank of Ayudhya lost 0.84 percent to 29.50 baht and
Thanachart was flat at 33.75 baht.
The banking subindex was down 0.48 percent.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob; sinsiri.tiwutanond)
12:21 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Sahaviriya Steel hits near
2-month low
Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl dropped 1.82
percent to its lowest in nearly two months at 0.54 baht during
morning trade after the proceeds from a share offering for
raising capital came in below target, a brokerage said.
The company reported a total of 3.28 billion baht ($106.63
million) in raised capital from its share sale to Vanomet
Holding AG.
However, broker Trinity Securities said the amount was lower
than the target of 13.21 billion baht needed to sufficiently
repay the company's debt.
"At the end of the third-quarter, Sahaviriya carries
interest-bearing debt as high as 53,998 million baht compared to
the 11,546 million baht in base capital...prompting a higher
risk," Trinity said in a research note.
"We expect Sahaviriya to continue to rally more partners in
capital raising, however the global steel situation remained
stagnate. Leading steelmakers had lowered their production
capacity, thus making it difficult for the company to attract
more partners into this capital raising effort".
The brokerage said it expects Sahaviriya to post a loss of
around 3 billion baht in the fourth quarter, and that losses may
continue well into the first quarter of next year. It gave the
stock a 'sell' rating with target price at 0.50 baht.
At 0457 GMT, Sahaviriya shares remained flat at 0.55 baht.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 30.72 Baht)