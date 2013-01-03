Thai banks are facing their best earnings cycle in 20 years,
underpinning a significant re-rating of the sector, brokerage
Nomura said, citing strong macro data in November such as
business confidence and private investment.
"Strong macro data-points underpin our view that an
investment cycle is developing effectively for the first time
since the 1997 financial crisis, driving a corporate and SME
loan cycle and a doubling of Thai bank profits from 2011-14F,"
it said.
Bangkok Bank Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl had
the highest corporate and SME loan exposures and were its top
picks, the broker said in a report dated Jan. 2.
Its price target for Bangkok Bank is 262 baht while that for
Kasikornbank is 230 baht.
Bangkok Bank shares were down 0.5 percent at 195 baht while
Kasikornbank shares gained 1.3 percent to 198.5 baht. The
broader banking subindex edged up 0.14 percent while the
benchmark SET index was up 0.35 percent.
1433 (0733 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil
Nair)