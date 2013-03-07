Nomura Equity Research raised 2013-14 forecast earnings for
Thai banks by 2-3 percent and target prices by 4 percent, citing
higher net interest margins that reflected a stable policy rate
backdrop and amid signs that state banks are slowing expansions.
"Thai bank margins have been under pressure since 2008
against the backdrop of lower policy rates, aggressive state
bank competition in the deposit market and weak loan pricing
power," the broker said in a report.
"However, with the recent move by the central bank to hold
rates, our view is that the next move is likely up," it said.
The broker said it expects the margins to rise 21 basis
points from 2012-15F, reversing a 26 basis points drop from
2008-12.
State bank lending has slowed sharply since mid-2011. Asset
quality issues are expected to further cap growth for the
state-owned banks.
The broker raised price target for Bangkok Bank Pcl
to 270 baht from 262 baht and for Krung Thai Bank Pcl
to 31.25 baht from 27.5 baht.
It raised price target for Kasikornbank Pcl to 247
baht from 241 baht. The broker also raised price target for Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl to 201 baht from 200 baht.
Among mid-sized and small banks, it upgraded price target
for TMB Bank Pcl to 2.8 baht, Kiatnakin Bank Pcl
to 61 baht, Thanachart Capital Pcl to 40 baht
and Tisco Financial Group Pcl to 48 baht.
The banking subindex had rallied 43.5 percent since
Feb. 20 when the Bank of Thailand left its benchmark interest
rate unchanged at 2.75 percent. The broader SET
index had gained 37 percent for the same period.
1221 (0521 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Bijoy Koyitty)
***********************************************************
11:01 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB raises 2013 SET index target
to 1,700
CIMB upgraded its target for Thailand's benchmark SET index
.SETI for 2013 to 1,700 from 1,500, saying favourable domestic
factors such as strong corporate earnings and political
stability justified higher valuations.
The higher index target of 1,700 meant Thai stocks trading
at 13.2 times their forecast 2014 earnings, on par with regional
peers, the broker said.
The SET index was down 0.17 percent at 1,556.72, in line
with weaknesses in broader Asia. MKTS/GLOB It had risen 11.92
percent so far this year and is Asia's sixth best performing
bourse.
"We believe that Thai corporate earnings will continue to
grow strongly this year on the back of higher private
consumption and investment and higher public investments," the
broker said in a report dated March 6.
"With greater political stability, we believe the government
can devote its attention to the implementation of various
infrastructure projects," it said.
The broker has an 'overweight' rating on domestic sectors
such as property, hospital, hotel and retail. Its
underweight-rated sectors included oil & gas, mining and
technology due to global economic and political uncertainties.
1041 (0341 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Sunil Nair)