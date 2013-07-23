Citigroup raised its price target for Kasikornbank shares on the foreign board to 252 baht from 232 after the bank posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings due to higher interest income from strong corporate loan growth.

Citigroup maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock. Kasikornbank shares on the foreign board were up 1.9 percent at 190.5 baht.

"KBANK's strategy to attract operating accounts and increase share of wallet has resulted in steady rise in fee income," it said in a report dated July 22.

It downgraded Bank of Ayudhya Pcl to "neutral" from "buy" after the bank's April-June earnings fell short of market expectations due to high provision.

Citi lowered its estimated 2013 earnings for Bank of Ayudhya by 10 percent to reflect higher provision. However, Citi maintained its target price on Bank of Ayudhya at 39 baht, an indicative tender offer price by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

Bank of Ayudhya shares were up 0.7 percent at 37.75 baht. Other banking stocks gained 0.8 percent, while the broader stock market rose 1.5 percent.

1254 (0554 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)