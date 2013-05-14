Shares in Banpu Pcl were up 1.24 percent at 327 baht at midday after the coal miner reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

The company reported a 58 percent fall in quarterly net profit to 925 million baht ($31.16 million), due in part to falling coal prices. The results topped an average forecast of 729 million baht by analysts.

Banpu shares have fallen nearly 21 percent so far this year, underperforming a 1 percent gain of the energy sub-index and a 16.7 percent rise of the SET index.

Eleven out of 23 analysts tracking the company rated the stock 'buy' or 'strong buy', six put a 'hold' and six had a 'sell' or 'strong sell', with a mean price target of 425.46 baht, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Brokers Trinity Securities and Kiatnakin Securities, both had a 'buy' rating and expected a recovery in coal prices and the company's earnings in the second half. Trinity said miners bearing high costs may shut down operations, lowering coal supply.

($1 = 29.69 baht)