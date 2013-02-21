Shares in Banpu jumped 3.7 percent to 392 baht
after Thailand's biggest coal miner said it would buy back
shares from the market for up to 6.2 billion baht ($208
million).
The main SET index was down 0.5 percent.
Banpu shares have fallen 5.1 percent so far this year,
underperforming a 3.7 percent gain in the energy subindex
.
Before the market opened, it reported a 57 percent drop in
October-December net profit at 1.51 billion baht because weak
global demand cut prices. Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters had
forecast on average a net profit of 1.6 billion baht.
The company also said it planned an interim dividend of 9
baht per share.
1002 (0302 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)