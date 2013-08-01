Shares in Banpu Pcl gained as much as 4.3 percent after the top coal miner announced a 1-for-10 share split plan, a move seen as helping increase the stock's liquidity.

Banpu shares were up 3.5 percent at 239 baht, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in other energy shares.

The stock had fallen 42 percent so far this year as weak coal prices weighed on its earnings outlook.

For the company statement, click

1033 (0333 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Supriya Kurane)