Iberiabank to buy Sabadell United Bank for about $1 bln
Feb 28Iberiabank Corp said it would buy Sabadell United Bank NA from Spain's Banco de Sabadell SA in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $1.03 billion, to expand in the southern Florida market.
Shares in Bank of Ayudhya Pcl rose after a local newspaper cited a financial market source as saying that Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) had offered to acquire General Electric's stake in the Thai bank at 40 baht per share.
The potential acquisition of the 25.3 percent stake, or around 1.54 billion shares, from GE Capital International Holding Corporation will be worth almost 62 billion baht ($2 billion).
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is among bidders for General Electric's stake in Thailand's fifth-largest lender. Others include Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd
MADRID, Feb 28 Spain's Banco Sabadell said late on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Florida-based retail banking unit to Iberiabank Corp for $1 billion, leaving it with corporate and private banking operations in Miami.
* DIAMONDROCK ACQUIRES L'AUBERGE DE SEDONA AND ORCHARDS INN SEDONA FOR $97 MILLION