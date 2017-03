Shares in broadcaster BEC World Pcl dropped 6 percent to 67 baht after block trades at a lower-than-market price of 66 baht on average, according to Thai stock exchange data.

BEC's shareholders planned to sell 80 million shares in block trades at 66 baht each in the morning session, broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.

The broader SET index was nearly unchanged at 1,642.64.

1024 (0324 GMT)

