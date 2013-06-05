Shares in Berli Jucker Pcl jumped 4.3 percent to 60.5 baht, recouping some of recent lost ground, after the consumer conglomerate said it expects to post a revenue growth of 20 percent this year and plans more expansions for the year.

Khaohoon newspaper quoted the company's senior official as saying that the company plans to spend 8 billion baht ($263 million) this year on domestic and overseas expansions.

Berli shares were the best performer on the SET50 index which tracks Thai blue chip firms. The index was down 0.8 percent.

About 7.9 million shares changed hands, 2.8 times a full day average over the past 30 sessions.

1524 (0824 GMT)

($1 = 30.41 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)