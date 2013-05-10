UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Shares in Big C Supercenter Pcl dropped 6.1 percent to 230 baht after the hypermarket operator reported a weaker-than-expected first-quarter net profit, prompting an earnings downgrade.
Big C said its January-March net profit fell 21 percent to 1.4 billion baht ($47.53 million), partly due to higher operating expenses.
CIMB Securities cut its 2013-2015 earnings per share forecasts by 10-14 percent, reflecting lower gross margins and higher expenses.
It downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "neutral", with a stock price target of 226 baht.
"It appears that intense competition from Tesco continues to hurt margins, while costs cannot be kept under control," the broker said in a report.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
($1 = 29.455 baht)
