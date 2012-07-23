Shares in Big C Supercenter Pcl fell to their
lowest in almost seven weeks after the supermarkets group
reported a net profit for April-June quarter, which analysts
said fell short of their forecasts.
Big C shares were down 3.3 percent at 208 baht ($6.56),
having hit 207 baht earlier, the lowest since June 6. The
broader stock market was down 1.38 percent.
Big C posted a quarterly net profit of 1.4 billion baht, up
27 percent year-on-year but down 22 percent quarter-on-quarter.
For the company statement, click
"BIGC announced a disappointing second quarter net profit,"
said broker Kasikorn Securities.
"BigC reported second quarter gross margin of 21.5 percent,
down 105 basis points year on year, despite continued sales
growth. We believe aggressive competition in the hypermarket
space put overall gross margin under pressure."
It rated the stock 'underperform', with target price of 130
baht, adding that "We believe the current high PER multiple is
not justified by the expensive PE multiple of 26 times, and
maintain our underperform rating on the stock."
1050 (0350 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.685 baht)