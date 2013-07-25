Shares in Big C Supercenter Pcl rose 1.76 percent to 202 baht, recovering from a 2 percent drop earlier, following positive earnings outlook and comments from the hypermarket operator on its expansion plans.

That compared with a 1.1 percent loss of other commerce shares and a 1.5 percent fall of the broader SET index .

Big C reported a 13 percent increase in April-June net profit at 1.57 billion baht ($50.7 million), with a net profit for the first six months of 2.97 billion baht, down 6 percent from a year earlier.

The first-half results were below expectations, indicating the impact of high competition on margins and its cost control remained a concern, broker CIMB Securities said in a report.

The broker cut its earnings-per-share estimates for 2013-2015 by 1-7 percent, with a price target of 221 baht. It maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock.

"We maintain our underperform call on Big C, based on the derating catalysts of intense competition and cost control issues," it said.

1521 (0821 GMT) ($1 = 30.95 Thai baht)