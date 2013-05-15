BRIEF-Barclays Bank Of Zimbabwe reports FY pre-tax profit $14.4 mln
* FY ended Dec 2016 net interest income $18.3 million versus $16.6 million year ago
Shares in brokerage firms rallied, outperforming the broader stock market, as higher trading volumes boosted expectations of strong earnings for the second quarter and appetite for shares in the sector.
Shares in Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl and Capital Nomura Securities Pcl were the two top performers on the day, surging 19.5 percent and 14 percent, respectively.
The benchmark SET index was up 0.5 percent.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand's securities trading volume in April soared 93 percent from a year earlier, supported by improved earnings of Thai listed companies in the first quarter, the bourse said in a report on Tuesday. 1606 (0906 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says its shares to be removed from delisting risk warning from Mar 2 after swinging back to profit in 2016
Feb 28 British bank Virgin Money would look at buying assets from up-for-sale Co-operative Bank , its head said on Tuesday, after the group reported operating profit rose by a third last year.