Shares in brokerage firms rallied, outperforming the broader stock market, as higher trading volumes boosted expectations of strong earnings for the second quarter and appetite for shares in the sector.

Shares in Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl and Capital Nomura Securities Pcl were the two top performers on the day, surging 19.5 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

The benchmark SET index was up 0.5 percent.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's securities trading volume in April soared 93 percent from a year earlier, supported by improved earnings of Thai listed companies in the first quarter, the bourse said in a report on Tuesday. 1606 (0906 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)