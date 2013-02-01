Bualuang Securities maintained its 'buy' rating on Bangkok's
Skytrain operator BTS Group Holdings Pcl, citing the
growing number of passengers on its trains and better
performance of its media and property development arms.
Bualuang said BTS Group is expected to "post a record net
profit of 2.195 billion baht ($73.61 million) for the third
quarter of 2012/2013 (October-December), up 568 percent
year-on-year". The research house raised its target price on BTS
Group to 8.90 baht from 7.70 baht.
The research house noted that VGI Global Media Plc,
BTS Group's media business arm, is expected to report strong
bottom-line growth of 306 percent year-on-year in the third
quarter.
VGI manages all the advertising space on the BTS Skytrain
network.
BTS shares closed at 7.95 baht, up 1.92 percent, while the
broader SET index was up 1.7 percent at 1499.22.
1630 (0930 GMT)
($1 = 29.8200 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Jijo Jacob)