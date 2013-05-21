UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
CIMB Securities (Thailand) raised its 2013 target for the benchmark SET index to 1,810 from 1,700, reflecting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings of banks, telecoms and construction contractors, and good earnings outlook for the year.
The first-quarter core net profit for the companies in its universe rose 8 percent year-on-year and 32 percent quarter-on-quarter, on track to hit 24 percent earnings growth forecast for 2013, CIMB said in a report on Tuesday.
Positive first-quarter earnings surprises came from banks , telecoms and contractors. "A strong domestic economy will continue to drive these sectors' performance," it said.
CIMB upgraded banks to 'overweight' from 'neutral' and maintained its 'overweight' rating on property, hospitals, retail and hotels. It cut positions in energy, petrochemicals and commodity sectors, saying external risks might emerge.
Thai SET index had risen 18.1 percent so far this year, trailing Vietnam's 20.9 percent, Indonesia's 19.9 percent and the Philippines' 26.1 percent.
1604 (0904 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.