BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker expects earnings per share EPS dilution of about $0.19 in 2017
Shares in CIMB Thai Bank Pcl jumped as much as 23 percent to 2.96 baht, the highest since Nov. 5, 2010, after a newspaper reported that its parent, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , planned to buy a stake in Bank of Ayudhya.
Local newspaper Khao Hoon quoted a market source as saying that Malaysian bank CIMB had conducted due diligence on a plan to acquire about 25 percent stake in Bank of Ayudhya from General Electric Co (GE( and sought business cooperation with CIMBT in which it owns 93.15 percent.
GE sold about a quarter of its stake in Bank of Ayudhya late last month, cutting its share in the bank to 25.3 percent. .
CIMBT shares were up 19.2 percent at 2.86 baht. The banking subindex was down 0.9 percent while the broader SET index fell 0.4 percent.
1133 (0433 GMT)
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA on Thursday reported net profit of $525 million for the fourth quarter, falling short of analyst expectations after booking impairments.
* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to terminate pledge agreement of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd' 100 percent stake