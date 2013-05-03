BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
Maybank Kim Eng Securities maintained its "buy" rating on shares of Demco Pcl after the electric system construction company signed a 90 MW solar farm contract.
Demco and Hydrochina Engineering Corp entered into a contract with EA Solar Nakorn Sawan, a subsidiary of Energy Absolute Pcl , on April 30 to develop a 90 MW solar farm valued at 5.5 billion baht ($187 million).
"Demco will take responsibility for engineering design, local material supply, civil work, electrical system, installation and testing valued at 1.38 billion baht. Hydrochina will take responsibility to supply materials from abroad worth 4.2 billion baht," Maybank said.
At the mid-session break, the shares were up 1.73 percent at 17.60 baht, while the broader SET index was down 0.01 percent. 1309 (0609 GMT) ($1 = 29.4300 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Anand Basu)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.