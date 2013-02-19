RPT-China to relax rules to boost big insurers' expansion - sources
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
Shares in Demco Pcl hit their all-time high after the company won a contract to build solar farms worth 2.2 billion baht ($73.6 million) for Rojana Industrial Park Pcl .
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Demco shares were up 5.3 percent at 12 baht, climbing at one point to 12.1 baht. The SET index was up 0.33 percent.
Rojana shares gained 0.7 percent to 13.8 baht.
The construction firm would book most of revenues from the solar project construction this year, starting from the first quarter, while Rojana would sell solar power from the second quarter of 2014, broker DBS Vickers Securities said in a note.
1308 (0608 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894959 SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN, A-/Stable/F2). The ratings are as follows: AUD460.0m Class A1 notes
* Gold hedge has been put in place with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation Global Commodities Ltd