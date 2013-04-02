Thai analysts raised their end-2013 target for Thailand's main SET index on optimism about the government's 2 trillion baht ($68 billion) infrastructure spending plan, corporate earnings growth and further fund inflows.

The Securities Analysts Association said a survey conducted by it among 16 Thai securities brokerages showed the SET index was expected to hit 1,625 by year-end, a potential 4.83 percent upside.

The index last saw that level on Jan. 7, 1994. It was at 1,550.07 at 0828 GMT.

A previous poll in December had put the end-2013 target at 1,471.

The poll forecast the highest level on the index this year would be 1,704 and the lowest 1,407. The highest intraday level this year was 1,601.34 on March 19 while the lowest was 1,412.06 on Jan. 11.

The survey's top picks included Bangkok Bank Pcl, Ch Karnchang Pcl, Shin Corporation Pcl, Kasikornbank Pcl and Sansiri Pcl.

The analysts also raised their GDP growth forecast for 2013 to 4.9 percent from 4.6 percent in the previous poll, with average growth in the earnings per share of listed firms rising to 20.3 percent from 15.2 percent, the poll showed.

1542 (0842 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

($1 = 29.33 baht)

************************************************************

12:04 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Makro retreats after stake sale denial

Shares in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl MAKR.BK fell 2.1 percent to 554 baht, reversing Monday's 6.4 percent surge, after it denied a report that Dutch trading company SHV Holdings, its major shareholder, planned to sell the Thai operation.

"SHV has informed us that they have not signed any mandate with any financial advisor," it said in a statement.

"Besides, SHV has not been in contact with any potential buyer, nor had they been approached by any potential buyer, and SHV is not aware of any offer for the business," Makro said.

The Prachachart Thurakij newspaper reported that the parent company of Makro announced the sale of its business in Thailand together with appointment of a foreign financial advisor to set a selling price and was expected to close the deal at the end of this year.

1159 (0459 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)