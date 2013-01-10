Nomura Securities initiated coverage of Thailand's
healthcare sector with a 'bullish' view, citing
continued earnings growth driven by higher foreign patients and
demand from a rising Thai middle class.
"We expect foreign patient revenues to keep growing, driven
by higher revenue per patient and admission as Thailand moves
into higher acuity treatments... Thailand remains an attractive
destination with a pricing discount of 20-30 percent to
Singapore," it said.
Mergers and acquisitions of the Thai healthcare industry
would likely continue to be a driver of growth and share prices,
it said in a report dated Wednesday.
It rated Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl 'buy',
with a target price of 134.5 baht and rated Bumrungrad Hospital
Pcl 'neutral', with a target price of 80.5 baht.
"We believe that BGH, the market leader, will be a key
beneficiary of both domestic and foreign patient revenue growth
through its wide cross-nation hospital network and multiple
hospital brands across both the mid- and high-end segments. This
contrasts with BH which focuses only on the high-end segment in
Bangkok," the broker said.
The healthcare subindex was down 0.38 percent, with
Bangkok Dusit shares unchanged at 114.5 baht and Bumrungrad
shares down 0.3 percent. The broader SET index was up
0.08 percent.
1104 (0404 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)