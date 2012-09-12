Refinery shares are set to take benefit from the upcoming US
central bank meeting if a new stimulus measure is put in place,
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a research note.
"Despite a weak world economic outlook, crude oil prices
have remained flat, supported by the debt solution plans of the
European Central Bank and Federal Open Market Committee, which
have helped limit downside risks on crude oil prices," Maybank
said.
"We believe foreign investors and local institutions will
return to speculate on the sectors once again on their third
quarter earnings, compounded by window dressing at the end of
September," it added.
The broker expects refinery earnings will turnaround in the
third quarter with high quarter-on-quarter growth, while naming
Thai Oil Pcl as one of its share picks in the sector.
It expects an increase of $7 billion to $8 billion baht in
Thai Oil's third-quarter net profit, a turnaround from the 6.903
billion baht ($222.03 million) loss in the second quarter.
At 0353 GMT, Thai Oil shares were up 1.87 percent at 68
baht, having hit 68.50 baht earlier, while the broader energy
index gained 0.7 percent.
Esso led among refinery shares with a 2.86 percent
gain, followed by a 2.46 percent rise in PTT Global Chemical
, while Bangchak Petroleum rose 1.72 percent
and IRPC remained flat.
1053 (0353 GMT)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok;
sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.09 Baht)