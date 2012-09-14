Shares of PTT Global Chemical surged 4 percent to their highest in two weeks at 64 baht as brokers bet on the company to gain from the launch of further monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday.

Commodities including gold, copper and oil hit multi-month highs on Friday after the Fed's aggressive moves to stimulate the world's top economy drove expectations of higher global demand for raw materials and a heightened need to hedge inflation risks.

KTB Securities recommended 'speculative buy' on PTT Global Chemical and other energy shares that are set to benefit from QE3, saying "shares that will gain from the US' announcement for QE3 will have a bright outlook for short-term investment".

KTB gave PTT Global Chemical a target price of 81.50 baht.

Krungsri Securities gave 'accumulate' rating on petrochemical shares, and said it expected PTT Global Chemical to gain from a better petrochemical spread in paraxylene and benzene in the third quarter.

At 0402 GMT, PTT Global Chemical was up 3.67 percent at 63.50 baht, while the main Thai index rose 1.52 percent.

(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)